Works by 17 acclaimed women artists of the 20th and 21st centuries are presented in Cyprus for the first time at the exhibition at XeniArtSpace Gallery that has just opened in Limassol.

The exhibition was officially opened by Communications Minister Evi Tsolaki in the presence of guests from the worlds of art, culture and the media.

Titled Channelled: Women in Art Across Centuries, the showcase brings together historically significant figures of art into dialogue, spotlighting both recognised and emerging voices from the contemporary visual arts scene.

It highlights works from the personal collection of Xenia Kulbachevskaya, collector and founder of XeniArtSpace featuring the artists Olga de Amaral, Tracey Emin, Leonor Fini, Lidia Masterkova, Leiko Ikemura, Lynne Drexler, Sabine Moritz, Hayv Kahraman, Inka Essenhigh, Teresa Solar Abboud, Emily Kraus, Élise Peroi, Jess Allen, Georg Wilson, Pia Krajewski, Maro Gorky and Konstantina Krikzoni.

Seventeen distinct artistic journeys, spanning different generations and cultural backgrounds, come together in a polyphonic presentation that preserves and highlights the individual identity of each artist.

The showcase includes painting, photography, textile art, sculpture and installation, through which the exhibition wraps up a journey across two centuries of art, with works by artists of different cultural backgrounds and artistic practices.

“The exhibition does not seek to define the female experience,” comment organisers, “nor does it attempt to identify a common ‘female aesthetic’. The artists come from different countries, cultures and artistic traditions and do not belong to a single aesthetic framework. Their works are brought together precisely to highlight this diversity and the multiplicity of independent artistic voices, while preserving the distinct differences between them.”

In her welcoming remarks at the opening, Tsolaki said: “I am particularly pleased to open this important exhibition, as it marks another pioneering cultural initiative, bringing together in Cyprus works by distinguished women artists from Europe, Asia and the Americas.

“I am opening this exhibition as a member of a government that has tangibly supported the arts and is firmly committed to continuing this support in a constructive and empowering way. I am also honoured to do so as a woman and as someone who has served Limassol’s cultural scene at the municipal level for many years. That is precisely why I can only applaud the work carried out by XeniArtSpace and the museum-level exhibitions it has organised since it was founded nearly two years ago.”

Channelled: Women in Art Across Centuries

17 women artists take part in exhibition. Until March 5, 2027. XeniArtSpace Gallery, Trilogy Plaza, Limassol. Wednesday – Friday: 4pm-8pm. Saturday: 12pm-5pm. www.xeniartspace.com