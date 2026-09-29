Back after a three-year break, the Buffer Fringe Performing Arts Festival will take over the Home for Cooperation on October 2-4 with an exciting line-up of local and international artists, and an array of performances and installations that ‘dare to challenge’ physical and mental barriers and encourage new perspectives of artistic expression and experience.

Staying true to what marks it a truly unique festival in Nicosia, Buffer Fringe 2026 will take place across the divide, at the Home for Cooperation, CYENS Centre of Excellence, and Rustem Bookshop. All festival activities are free of charge and open to all.

Events begin on Friday, October 2 with a walk at 4pm that starts from the Home for Cooperation and takes participants on an exploration of the old city across the divide to uncover the intersections of art and activism in Nicosia. It concludes at CYENS Centre of Excellence where the evening’s events take place. Registration is required for the Buffer Fringe Walk on Art and Activism, through the Home for Cooperation website.

At 6pm, Yeva Sai and Matteo Marongiu will present One Sunday Morning, while at 7pm the Koullou Makka Collective will present In Our Bubble(s).

On October 3, the following installations will be open all evening at the Home for Cooperation: Pinned, Camera Obscura by Melina Michael, Threads of Heritage by Yasemin Kemal and Witness: Past and Present by Lüsen Işık. Performances will begin at 6pm with One Sunday Morning, followed by Don’t look at the Dead Cat! by Beatrice Mariani, Skyla Buchanan, Chiara Capizzi, Jitske Cosemans and folkLOL:more by Maria Savva.

The programme will continue at 8pm with Antonis Christ’s deep inside., then Lingo Lingo Şişeler by Selsu Solman and On Anger and Fatigue by Anas Younes. The night will close with a DJ set by Alejjos.

On the programme for the final day at Rustem Bookshop is Sophie Fetokaki’s and Rahme Veziroglu’s project Fruta oneiron rüyadaki meyveler at 4pm. At 8pm, Karakoncoles will present the performance of the same name, while at 9pm x.pno and Panayiotis Mina will show their poetry and live electronics performance. DJ Nevss will close off the 11th edition of Buffer Fringe with a set at 10pm.

11th Buffer Fringe Performing Arts Festival

Performing arts festival across Nicosia’s divide. By the Home for Cooperation. October 2-4. Nicosia. Free admission. www.bufferfringe.org