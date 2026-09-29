President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday defended the Cyprus Forum as a successful platform for public dialogue, while declining to comment on the controversy surrounding withdrawals from the event in recent days.

Speaking on arrival at the conference in Nicosia on Tuesday morning, Christodoulides was asked about the reactions and withdrawals which preceded the event.

He said he did not wish to comment on the matter, adding that questions regarding the withdrawals should be addressed to the organisers.

“What I want to say is that we are advocates of social liberalism, we are free people, we favour and want public dialogue,” Christodoulides said.

He described the Cyprus Forum as “a very successful platform in our country”, pointing to the participation of prominent speakers and delegates from Cyprus and abroad.

The event, he said, contributes to the broader effort to encourage public and free dialogue in Cyprus.

“Through this exchange of views, we can all benefit,” he added.