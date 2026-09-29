President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday it was “too early” to begin the race for the 2028 presidential election, when asked to comment on developments within Disy.

Speaking on arrival at the Cyprus Forum in Nicosia, Christodoulides stressed that anyone had the right to announce their candidacy, but pointed out that it was September 2026 and the presidential election would not take place until February 2028.

His comments come after Disy leader Annita Demetriou on Monday announced her candidacy for the party’s nomination for the presidential election. Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou has also announced his candidacy.

“In other countries, in parliamentary democracies, this entire period is about half a government’s term,” Christodoulides said.

“Without overlooking or questioning in any way the right of any fellow citizen or any political party to begin this election campaign, I believe it is far too early.”

He said Cyprus faced serious challenges and that the executive wanted to work with the legislature to provide solutions to issues affecting citizens.

“I believe that 17 or 18 months before [the election], it is far too early to begin this discussion, without, I repeat, questioning the right of any fellow citizen or any political party to begin this dialogue,” he said.