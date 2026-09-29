The communities in the area earmarked as the site for the new central prisons said on Tuesday they will air their grievances directly to Justice Minister Costas Fitiris when they meet him.

The two affected municipalities of South Nicosia-Idalion and Latsia-Yeri have called on the government to revoke the decision to build the new prisons complex in the village of Ayios Sozomenos, near the Green Line.

On Monday evening, the two municipal councils held a joint session at which they discussed a letter sent to them by the justice minister.

“He [Fitiris] has asked to meet us, the meeting hasn’t been fixed yet, we will answer and look forward to having this meeting to see how things are developing and what we would do going forward,” Latsia-Yeri mayor Christos Pittaras said.

Pittaras stressed they are especially troubled by the fact that “certain things were announced without previously informing us”.

The mayor asked why the government had previously taken the trouble to consult with the municipality of Mathiatis – the original intended site for the prisons – but did not do the same with them.

“Especially considering that our two municipalities count some 60,000 residents.”

Pittaras said that with each passing day new concerns are raised about the selected location, which is adjacent to an archaeological site as well as a protected (Natura) area.

Construction incompatible with space selected

“We believe the construction they wish to make is incompatible with the space selected,” he added.

Initially the government had intended to site the new prisons complex at Mathiatis, but quickly scrapped those plans after opposition from locals.

The government then picked the site at Ayios Sozomenos, citing as pluses that it already has access to roads, water, electricity and sewage infrastructure.

But the municipalities of South Nicosia-Idalion and Latsia-Yeri are opposed, arguing that the area already hosts extensive industrial and agricultural activity, as well as falling within land earmarked for livestock farming under a national plan to rebuild the sector.

The new prisons complex will be a €300 million facility intended to house some 1,500 inmates, with construction due to begin next year and completion expected within five.

The current facility, located in Nicosia, is the only prison in the south of the island. The building itself dates from the late nineteenth century.