The Mathiatis historical and environmental heritage protection group on Tuesday expressed its strong disagreement over the planned creation of the new central prison facilities in its community, declaring it as “unacceptable”.

“The proposed location of the new central prison in this specific area cannot be accepted, for a number of environmental, ecological, hydrological, archaeological, urban and spatial planning reasons,” the group said.

The group criticised the decision announced by Justice Minister Costas Fitiris, saying it was “concerning” that the new facilities were set to be created in what it described as an “environmentally sensitive and culturally significant area” without necessary studies having been commissioned.

According to the group, the construction plans should “not even be up for discussion” given the findings of a recent environmental study carried out for another project in the area.

The group appealed to Fitiris, urging him to relinquish his plans for the new central prison and explore alternative sites instead.