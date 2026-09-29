Safety is “non-negotiable” in the installation of air conditioners in public schools and technical or safety requirements will not be compromised to speed up the project or “create impressions”, the education ministry said on Tuesday in response to the Audit Office’s report.

The ministry said it welcomed every audit and that the report would be used as part of the continuous evaluation and improvement of the project’s implementation.

It noted, however, that a significant part of the report concerns only the project’s initial planning during 2023 and 2024, particularly the design of the three phases of installation.

The ministry said this planning had already changed in 2024, when the programme was extended to all public schools across Cyprus, with the exception of schools in mountainous areas, where circumstances and needs are different.

“Therefore, references and graphics based on the initial three phases do not reflect the current scope and actual progress of the project. More detailed information and the relevant positions of the education ministry are included in the appendix to the report,” it said.

The ministry reiterated that the current government had taken the political decision to turn a longstanding pending issue into a specific project, with a universal target, planning, funding and implementation across Cyprus, saying the decision was already producing concrete and measurable results.

“According to the latest available data, air conditioners are fully operational in almost 90 per cent of lyceums and almost 75 per cent of gymnasiums, while work continues at the remaining levels of education and in school units across Cyprus,” it said.

The ministry added that problems and challenges which had arisen during implementation were known, were being systematically monitored and addressed, and that relevant instructions had already been issued to the school boards, which are responsible for carrying out the project.

“The overall picture of such a project cannot be formed exclusively through data from a limited number of school units, particularly at a time when work is in full progress and the data are constantly changing depending on the progress and technical needs of each school,” the ministry said.

It reiterated that in several cases electrical upgrades, network reinforcement and other technical interventions are required, particularly at school facilities facing problems which have accumulated over a number of years.

“These interventions are necessary so that the systems can operate safely, reliably and on a permanent basis. It is precisely for this reason that the project is being implemented on the basis of specific public procurement procedures and technical specifications of the education ministry’s technical services, with provision for the necessary resources and with the safety of pupils, teachers and school staff as the absolute priority,” it said.

The ministry said coordinators had been appointed to deal with technical challenges arising during implementation, while regular communication and meetings were taking place with the five metropolitan school boards to monitor progress, coordinate the project and resolve problems as they arose.

Regarding financial matters and the project’s budget, the ministry said recommendations made by the Treasury had been followed, the necessary funds had been included in the ministry’s budget and payments to school boards were being made according to the progress of implementation.

“The relevant information is available to the ministry’s accounting department,” it said.

Regarding the “Guide for the Installation of Air Conditioning Systems in School Buildings” and the Dynamic Purchasing System, the ministry said the relevant issues had been addressed in detail in letters it sent to the auditor-general on June 10 and June 23, 2026.

“The specifications also include the necessary provisions for the maintenance of the systems,” it added.