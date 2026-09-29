For the seventh consecutive year, Lidl Cyprus gives the opportunity to the wider public to participate in a unique, fully revamped experience of learning and rejuvenation for free, thus actively promoting access to a more balanced lifestyle.

With an unwavering focus on people and a commitment to making a meaningful contribution to society, Lidl Cyprus announces its 7th consecutive edition of the Lidl Wellness Camp. The initiative is an integral part of the company’s social responsibility programme which reaffirms its commitment to promoting health, balanced nutrition, sustainability, and social connection.

A two-day event of inspiration, sustainability, and social connection

The Lidl Wellness Camp 2026 will take place on November 7 and 8, 2026, at the St. Raphael Resort in Limassol, offering an atmosphere of rejuvenation, education, and meaningful human connection. The event is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO, the Cyprus Dietetic & Nutrition Association, and the Cyprus Psychologists’ Association.

Featuring distinguished scientists and prominent figures from Cyprus and abroad, this year’s Camp highlights themes such as:

Physical and mental health

Sustainable and balanced nutrition

Longevity, mindfulness, and movement

Sustainability, culture, and the power of community

Participants of the programme include, among others, Dr. Anna Kandaraki (Clinical Psychologist & Psychotherapist), three-time Paralympic champion and Lidl Cyprus Ambassador Karolina Pelendritou, Dr. Kalliopi Kalaitzi (Physiatrist/Rehabilitation Physician & Lifestyle Medicine Specialist), Myrtani Pieri (Associate Professor of Human Physiology), Dr. Chara A. Dimitriou (President of the Cyprus Psychologists Association), Dr. Eleni G. Andreou (President of the Cyprus Dietetic & Nutrition Association), and Nikoleta Michaelidou (Clinical & Sports Nutritionist).

Maria Bakodimou will host and moderate the event. She will combine her life coaching experience with a holistic approach, and will weave together the various thematic sessions and facilitate discussions centered around wellness and self-improvement.

At the same time, the event’s family-oriented and experiential nature will be reinforced by the programme itself which includes specially designed outdoor activities for physical and mental rejuvenation, as well as creative, hands-on workshops for children (aged 6–10), thus fostering values ​​of wellness and balanced living from an early age.

You can find the detailed programme here.

Enter for a chance to win one of 70 unique wellness experiences

As part of its social contribution, Lidl Cyprus is offering the wider public the opportunity to participate entirely free of charge via a prize draw.

From Monday, September 28, to Friday, October 16, interested individuals can enter for a chance to win:

50 Double Wellness Passes: Access to all speeches, workshops, and activities throughout the two-day event. 20 Wellness & Stay Passes: Access to all speeches, workshops, and activities throughout the two-day event, plus weekend accommodation at St. Raphael Resort & Marina for the winner and up to 3 additional guests of their choice.

Registration The public can register from September 28 to October 16 here.