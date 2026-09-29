Nine women artists connected to Cyprus are bringing different generations, experiences and artistic languages together in “CHANNELLED: CYPRUS – Women Artists of the Island”, a new exhibition at Limassol’s XeniArtSpace.

Running from September 22, 2026 to February 18, 2027, the exhibition looks at contemporary Cyprus through painting, sculpture, textiles and other artistic practices, moving between memory, identity, the body, nature and belonging.

Rather than presenting the island through a single narrative, the exhibition brings together different personal histories and ways of seeing Cyprus, allowing the artists’ individual experiences to shape a broader portrait of the country.

It forms the second chapter of XeniArtSpace’s CHANNELLED series, following the international exhibition “CHANNELLED: Women in Art Across Centuries”, which opened earlier this month and runs until March 5, 2027. The Cyprus-focused exhibition opened to the public on September 22.

The official opening was attended by Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis, alongside guests from the arts, culture and media.

At the centre of the exhibition is the idea of the artist as a channel through which memory, personal experience and inner states take visual or material form. Across two floors, XeniArtSpace said the works move from a wider exploration of women’s experiences in Cyprus towards a more intimate intergenerational dialogue.

Collector and XeniArtSpace founder Xenia Kulbachevskaya said the exhibition sought to give women artists space to tell their own stories of Cyprus through images, memories and personal experiences.

“What moves me most is that every work has its own voice,” she said, adding that each artist “sees the place differently and brings something of her own inner world into her work”.

Kulbachevskaya said the exhibition also asks visitors to reconsider a place they may already know well.

“Perhaps this is ultimately the power of art: to make us look at a familiar place with new eyes,” she said.

Opening the exhibition, Armeftis pointed to the gallery’s broader contribution to Limassol’s cultural scene, saying XeniArtSpace had presented 10 exhibitions since its establishment.

“For the past two years, XeniArtSpace has made a significant contribution to enriching the cultural life of Limassol, as well as Cyprus more broadly,” he said, describing its exhibitions as being of a standard comparable with major museums.

The exhibition also sits within a wider programme developed by XeniArtSpace since it opened its first space in December 2024. During 2025 alone, that space hosted five temporary exhibitions featuring artists from Cyprus and more than 10 other countries.

Alongside CHANNELLED: CYPRUS, the gallery is presenting “PICTORIAL EXCERPTS”, bringing together works by Daphne Christoforou and her mother, Julia Astreou-Christoforou.

The smaller presentation examines heritage, mythology, memory and the transmission of artistic language across generations, creating a dialogue between two women from the same family.

Daphne Christoforou’s contemporary practice draws on mythology, symbolism, the body and personal experience, while Julia Astreou-Christoforou brings the perspective of an earlier generation and another interpretation of Cyprus and its memory.

XeniArtSpace describes the pairing as an exploration of family, memory and cultural inheritance through two generations and two distinct artistic languages.

The gallery itself operates as a private art institution built around Kulbachevskaya’s collection, which ranges from early 20th-century movements including Impressionism, Expressionism and Fauvism to contemporary art. It currently operates two exhibition spaces at Limassol’s Trilogy Plaza.