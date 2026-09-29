A new project comes to Nicosia’s Old City and changes the way we encounter art

PSI Foundation makes its first appearance in Nicosia with a satellite exhibition that takes video art beyond the boundaries of a conventional exhibition space and brings it into the everyday life of the city.

From 2 October to 2 November 2026, “Objects in the mirror may be closer than they appear” unfolds across different locations in Nicosia’s Old City. Starting from The Gym Bar on Onasagorou Street, the exhibition creates a route of moving images and projections that visitors can discover as they make their way through the city.

Curated by Evagoria Dapola, the project brings together 14 works by nine artists across a network of spaces along three streets in the Old City. Artists’ studios, architecture offices and former workshops, as well as shopfronts, windows, walls and cafés, temporarily take on a new role. They become spaces for moving images and create unexpected encounters between art, the city and the people moving through it.

The exhibition title refers to the familiar warning found on car mirrors, “objects in mirror may be closer than they appear”. Here, it becomes the starting point for an exploration of distance, image and perception. Just as a mirror or a screen can change the way we see what is in front of us, the works enter the familiar urban landscape and invite passersby to look at it again.

Analogue and digital works, some more intimate and others larger in scale, become part of the urban landscape. They invite passersby to pause, observe and discover images in places where they might not expect to find them. Through this experience, the city itself becomes part of the exhibition as art meets the everyday rhythm of Nicosia’s Old City.

“Objects in the mirror may be closer than they appear” is presented in dialogue with “Bill Viola. Unspoken”, which is on view at PSI Foundation in Limassol until 24 October. Both exhibitions explore attention and the viewer’s relationship with the moving image, although the experience of viewing the works is very different in each setting.

Many of the selected works use largely unstaged imagery and draw on documentary and home video, capturing moments and images from real life in a more immediate and spontaneous way. The participating video artists are Maria Anastassiou, Nadim Choufi, Danae Io, Stelios Kallinikou, Kakia Katselli, Aristotelis Nicolas Mochloulis, Alexandros Pissourios, Janis Rafa and Constantinos Taliotis.

About PSI Foundation “Objects in the mirror may be closer than they appear” marks a new chapter for PSI Foundation, a non-profit organisation established in Limassol in 2024. From its first exhibition, “Casts of an Island”, and the research project “Tekton” to the presentation of Bill Viola’s work in 2026, PSI has developed a contemporary art programme focused on dialogue, collaboration and promoting artistic work from Cyprus.

Information:

Objects in the mirror may be closer than they appear

Commissioned by PSI Foundation

Curated by Evagoria Dapola

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Opening Friday, 2 October 2026, 20:00, The Gym Bar, 89 Onasagorou Street, Nicosia

Exhibition dates 2 October to 2 November 2026

Opening days & hours Wednesday – Sunday, 17:30–22:30

Location Various locations across Nicosia’s Old City, starting from The Gym Bar