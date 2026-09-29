Tonight, September 29, buildings and landmarks in various parts of Cyprus will be illuminated in red to mark World Heart Day.

The symbolic lighting ceremony is part of the Heart Disease Awareness Campaign, organized again this year by the Cyprus Society of Cardiology with the message “Don’t miss the beat of life. Live to its rhythm!” The campaign is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and is carried out with the generous sponsorship of Medochemie Pharmaceuticals and the support of the Cyprus Medical Association.

Specifically, tonight the Old Nicosia City Hall, the THALASSA Municipal Museum of Ayia Napa, the fountain in Salina Park, and the fountain in Europe Square in Larnaca will be illuminated.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and the early management of risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing them.

In this context, the Cyprus Society of Cardiology emphasizes the importance of regular preventive checkups, as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar can persist for a long time without any obvious symptoms.

At the same time, it recommends regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and avoiding smoking as key pillars of prevention, while emphasizing the need for early recognition of potential symptoms. Persistent symptoms should not be ignored, and seeking medical advice should not be delayed.

World Heart Day reminds us that prevention isn’t just for those who have already been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease. It concerns everyone and begins long before the onset of the disease, through preventive screening, early identification of risk factors, and taking care of cardiovascular health at every age.

The Cyprus Society of Cardiology would like to thank the local authorities who responded to its call and helped make the light display a reality.

Don’t lose touch with the pulse of life. Live to its rhythm!