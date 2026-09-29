A 56-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years in prison over the possession of 37.5kg of cannabis with intent to supply, police said on Tuesday.

He was arrested in February 2025 after he was seen digging the ground in a field and retrieving a package.

The drug squad Ykan apprehended him with 1kg of cannabis in his possession, while a later search of the area revealed another 29 packages containing green, dry cannabis plant matter that had been buried.

In total, a quantity of cannabis weighing approximately 37kg and 451g was located and seized.

He was sentenced by Paphos criminal court on Monday.