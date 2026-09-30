Cyprus and India are seeking to deepen maritime cooperation and business links, with investment, maritime education and training among the main areas discussed at the first meeting of the Cyprus–India Joint Maritime Committee in Limassol.

The meeting, held on September 29, took place within the framework of the Bilateral Agreement on Merchant Shipping signed in 2017 and forms part of the Cyprus–India Joint Action Plan.

It was co-chaired by Theodoulos Mesimeris, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Shipping Deputy Ministry, and Venkatesapathy S., Joint Secretary for International Cooperation at India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

During the meeting, the two sides presented their respective maritime sectors and shipping ecosystems, while Cyprus also outlined the range of maritime and related services offered by the island as an international maritime centre.

At the same time, officials exchanged views on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries’ maritime industries, including the sharing of best practices, policies and strategies falling within the remit of their respective ministries.

Particular emphasis was placed on maritime education and training, as well as opportunities to attract investment into the maritime sectors of both countries.

Cooperation between Cyprus and India within the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) was also discussed, alongside other issues of common interest.

The Joint Maritime Committee serves as an institutional platform for the two countries to maintain dialogue on shipping matters and identify practical areas for further cooperation.

Moreover, discussions during the Indian delegation’s visit also focused on the upcoming official visit of Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Minister to India, which will be accompanied by a Cyprus maritime business delegation.

As part of the visit, a Maritime Business Forum is due to be held in Mumbai in November, with discussions already under way on its organisation.

It was agreed that the relevant Indian authorities would work with the private sector, as well as the country’s business and industry chambers, in preparing the forum.

The visit is expected to place greater emphasis on direct links between companies in the two countries and on identifying new opportunities for cooperation and investment across their maritime industries.

Meanwhile, the first Joint Maritime Committee meeting follows the official visit of the President of the Republic to India and the commitment by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further strengthen bilateral relations, with maritime cooperation identified as one of the areas of partnership.