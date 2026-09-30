The interests and objectives of the United States and Cyprus are closely aligned, US ambassador John Breslow said on Wednesday, describing the current period as potentially the best in the history of relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the Cyprus Forum in Nicosia, Breslow said Washington stood ready to support Cypriot-led efforts to reunify the island on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Turning to business cooperation, the ambassador said he saw “real opportunities”, while identifying scope for cooperation with the Cypriot government on EU regulations which, he argued, have “serious unintended consequences for the prosperity of both the United States and Cyprus”.

Breslow described bilateral relations as “better than ever”.

“This gives us the opportunity to break new ground and think about what we can achieve over the long term,” he said.

Referring to the 2018 Joint Statement of Intent, signed during Donald Trump’s presidency, he said it opened a new chapter in defence and energy cooperation.

The passage of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act in 2019 further strengthened those ties, he added, noting that cooperation had since expanded into new areas.

The 2024 Strategic Dialogue institutionalised cooperation in security, education, trade and space, he said.

“The bilateral defence cooperation roadmap signed in September 2024, as well as the launch of the first US military equipment sale to Cyprus, mean that our armed forces are more interoperable than ever,” he said.

Breslow said President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had outlined a vision of American foreign policy centred on advancing US national interests.

“I believe we are doing well in that effort here in Cyprus because so many of our interests and objectives are so closely aligned,” he said.

He added that Cyprus had also benefited from the countries’ collective efforts.

On the Cyprus problem, Breslow stressed that Washington’s position remained unchanged.

“This is a Cypriot solution for the Cypriot people, and America stands ready to support you in achieving it,” he said.

Turning to investment, he described Cyprus as an attractive destination for American businesses but warned that unnecessary administrative obstacles could discourage investors and result in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost opportunities.

He called for streamlined procedures and a predictable regulatory environment, encouraging Cyprus to resist EU regulations that unnecessarily restrict innovation and investment.

He specifically cited EU methane regulations, deforestation rules and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, arguing that certain European measures hinder cooperation with American industries.

Breslow welcomed President Nikos Christodoulides’ efforts to advance regulatory simplification during Cyprus’ EU Council presidency.

On energy, he highlighted American involvement in developing Cyprus’ offshore natural gas reserves through companies including Chevron and Exxon.

“Energy security is national security,” he said, arguing that Cyprus becoming an energy producer would strengthen regional security.

He also pointed to growing technological cooperation, citing GE Aerospace’s partnership with Cypriot company UAMCO and investments by Plug and Play and Tenstorrent.

Breslow identified education as another important pillar of bilateral relations, highlighting the expansion of Fulbright programmes and professional exchanges. He said Cyprus had welcomed its largest-ever group of Fulbright English teaching assistants this year, supported by investment from the education ministry.

The ambassador encouraged greater private-sector involvement in providing internships and professional opportunities for young Cypriots at innovative American companies operating on the island.

Such cooperation, he said, would strengthen relationships, develop skills and help shape bilateral ties for the next 50 years.