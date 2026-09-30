Cyprus and India are looking to strengthen cooperation in air connectivity, infrastructure and ports, following talks between Transport Minister Evie Tsolaki and Indian High Commissioner to Cyprus Manish Manish.

Manish said on his personal platform that the meeting focused on ways to further strengthen India-Cyprus cooperation in connectivity, including air links, infrastructure projects and port infrastructure, alongside other bilateral issues.

He said discussions also centred on deepening practical cooperation between the two countries as part of their wider strategic relationship.

Tsolaki has served as Cyprus’ Minister of Transport, Communications and Works since August 2026, following her appointment to the Council of Ministers.

Manish also welcomed Tsolaki’s planned visit to India in the first week of October, saying it would include bilateral meetings as well as her participation in ‘Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue 2026’.

The event is being co-hosted by India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Observer Research Foundation.

According to Manish, the talks were aimed at translating the two countries’ broader strategic cooperation into closer links and practical collaboration in transport and infrastructure.