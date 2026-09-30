The new Cyprus museum is expected to be ready by February 3, 2027, but it will not be delivered before 2028, MPs heard on Wednesday, during a meeting with Deputy Culture Minister Clea Papaellina.

Committee chairman Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides said it appeared that the new museum would not actually be ready to open its doors to the public until 2030.

Papaellina met with members of the House education committee to discuss pending issues and said she was “optimistic” that a solution would also be found regarding the responsibilities of the deputy ministry’s permanent secretary, following negative media posts and staff walkouts protesting against what trade union Pasydy described as repeated attempts by the permanent secretary to bring the budget under his control.

She also told MPs the deputy ministry would be submitting a bill by the end of the year, establishing the status of artists.

The deputy minister pointed out the particular importance of supporting creatives, adding that a series of programmes were being implemented to enhance Cypriot artistic creation.

According to Papaellina, works were also being promoted to upgrade museums, archaeological sites and monuments, and modernise handicrafts and the state archives, through collaborations with cultural organisations and international bodies.

Regarding the new museum, the MPs heard that works on the amphitheatre had been delayed due to budget issues stalled at the finance ministry.

Deputy ministry permanent secretary Giorgos Papageorgiou referred to the Larnaca 2030 bid for the European capital of culture, which would cost €10 million.

Papageorgiou also explained that the initial contract for the youth card had to be changed to extend the age for eligibility to attend more events.

Asked by MPs why he rejected a proposal for a jazz programme during Cyprus’ EU presidency in the first half of 2026, Papageorgiou wondered what jazz had to do with Cyprus. He added the proposal was rejected due to specific prerequisites.

He said he had travelled to Belgrade following a cabinet decision and to an opera in Verona with Paphos officials, to investigate ways to upgrade the Paphos Opera.

Another issue raised during the meeting was that of shelters over the Unesco-listed Paphos mosaics, with an official explaining that works could not proceed due to technical and legal issues.

Savvides stressed that the mosaics of “unique value” had been exposed to all weather conditions for decades.

Akel MP Christos Christofides was particularly scathing, saying that just 0.6 per cent of the budget went to culture.

MPs also expressed concern over the issue with the deputy ministry’s permanent secretary, saying the air should be cleared once and for all and immediate solutions be found.

On September 16, staff at the deputy culture ministry staged a one-hour spontaneous work stoppage against the permanent secretary gaining control of the budget.

According to Pasydy, the proposed changes were pursued without prior information or consultation.

The union alleged that through the proposed budget changes, the permanent secretary was seeking to centralise control over most departmental responsibilities, as well as responsibility for implementing projects and programmes.