Cyprus industrial output prices rose by 4.2 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Wednesday.

The index reached 127.9 units, using 2021 as a base value of 100 points, marking a 0.2 per cent increase compared with July 2026.

Over the first eight months of the year, spanning January to August 2026, the index recorded overall growth of 1.6 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, prices in water supply and materials recovery rose by 1.1 per cent, recording the strongest increase among the main industrial sectors.

Electricity supply prices increased by 0.3 per cent, while manufacturing prices rose by 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices in mining and quarrying remained unchanged from the previous month.

The index for products sold in the local market increased by 0.2 per cent from July, reaching 130.3 units.

The export market index rose by 0.3 per cent month on month to 115.3 units.

When compared with August 2025, all four main industrial sectors recorded price increases.

Electricity supply led the annual rises, with prices jumping by 11.6 per cent.

Water supply and materials recovery followed with an increase of 8.5 per cent, while manufacturing prices rose by 2.2 per cent.

Mining and quarrying registered the smallest annual increase, at 0.8 per cent.

Prices for products sold in the local market increased by 4.2 per cent year-on-year, while export prices rose by 3.6 per cent.

Across the January-to-August period, water supply and materials recovery recorded the strongest sectoral increase, rising by 4.1 per cent.

Mining and quarrying prices increased by 2.6 per cent, while electricity supply recorded growth of 1.8 per cent.

Manufacturing prices rose by 1.5 per cent over the same eight-month period.

The export market index increased by 2.6 per cent during the first eight months of 2026, while the local market index rose by 1.5 per cent.

A closer examination of individual manufacturing divisions showed that the largest annual rise occurred in electronic and optical products and electrical equipment, where prices climbed by 11.4 per cent.

Prices in the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products increased by 5.4 per cent.

The manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment recorded an annual increase of 4.9 per cent.

Prices for wood and wood products, excluding furniture but including cork, rose by 4.3 per cent.

The manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment recorded annual price growth of 3 per cent.

Prices in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products rose by 2.4 per cent.

The manufacture of refined petroleum products, chemicals, chemical products and pharmaceutical preparations recorded an annual increase of 1.5 per cent.

Prices for rubber and plastic products rose by 1 per cent, while paper products and printing increased by 0.5 per cent.

Food products, beverages and tobacco recorded an annual increase of 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices in the manufacture of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products remained unchanged from August 2025.

On a monthly basis, the largest manufacturing increase was recorded in other non-metallic mineral products, where prices rose by 0.3 per cent.

Paper products and printing, electronic and optical products and electrical equipment, and furniture, other manufacturing and machinery repair and installation each recorded increases of 0.2 per cent.

Food products, beverages and tobacco, along with basic metals and fabricated metal products, increased by 0.1 per cent.

Prices for textiles, clothing and leather products, wood products, refined petroleum, chemical and pharmaceutical products, and machinery, motor vehicles and other transport equipment remained unchanged from July.

In contrast, rubber and plastic products recorded a monthly decline of 0.1 per cent.

During the first eight months of 2026, electronic, optical and electrical equipment recorded the largest manufacturing price increase, rising by 7.3 per cent year on year.

Furniture, other manufacturing, and machinery repair and installation followed with growth of 5.5 per cent.

Wood products and basic metals and fabricated metal products each rose by 2.7 per cent, while machinery, motor vehicles and other transport equipment increased by 2.1 per cent.

Prices for other non-metallic mineral products increased by 1.4 per cent, while refined petroleum, chemical and pharmaceutical products rose by 0.9 per cent.

Rubber and plastic products recorded growth of 0.7 per cent.

Finally, food products, beverages and tobacco, along with paper products and printing, increased by 0.2 per cent, while textiles, clothing and leather products rose by 0.1 per cent.