Around 45 primary school children got a close look at life inside an animal shelter this week, meeting abandoned dogs and learning that caring for a pet is a lifelong responsibility, animal rescue organisation PAWs said on Wednesday.

Students from the 1st Primary School of Ierokipia and the 2nd Primary School of Paphos visited the PAWS shelter in Achelia.

This trip, part of an animal welfare initiative by the environment and animal welfare commissioner, aimed to educate children on the needs of companion animals and responsible ownership.

The visit, ahead of World Animal Day on October 4, included a tour of the shelter and insights into the daily care of the animals.

They asked questions, shared their own experiences and, under supervision, spent time playing with the dogs.

For some, the visit was an emotional one.

The children said they felt sad seeing animals that had been abandoned, but also happy to meet them and give them attention.

Some even asked whether the dogs were happy at the shelter and expressed an interest in helping or adopting an animal.

Children from two primary schools were shown the workings of the shelter

Senior veterinary officer Elena Georgiou spoke to the children about responsible care, including the importance of identification and sterilisation.

She also explained how to approach animals safely and recognise their reactions and behaviour.

The children were reminded that taking an animal into their home means accepting responsibility for its entire life.

Commissioner Elias Myrianthous said the initiative was intended to give children the chance to see for themselves how animals that have been abandoned or abused are cared for once they reach a shelter.

He stressed that protecting animals is not the responsibility of one group alone.

“The state, local government, animal welfare organisations and citizens together need to contribute to cultivating respect for animals and protecting them from abuse and abandonment,” he said.

Paphos district governor Charalambos Pittokopitis said that establishing a modern regional shelter is currently a top priority for the local authority.

Based on progress so far, he said a facility for the municipalities of Ieorkipia, Akamas and Polis Chrysochous, could be operating within 2027.

The PAWS shelter in Achelia provides care for dogs until they can find permanent homes.