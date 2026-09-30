Traffic arrangements around Nicosia’s walled city will change from Monday, as works on Konstantinos Palaiologos avenue enter a new phase, the municipality said on Wednesday.

Under the “Regeneration of the Inner Perimeter Arch of the Moat, Phase A” project, construction section A2 will reopen to traffic.

The section serves as the exit lane from Thermopylon Street towards the Oxi roundabout.

The reopening will restore a more direct route for motorists leaving the walled city towards Stasinou avenue and Eleftheria square via the Oxi roundabout.

Other traffic arrangements will remain in place while the project continues, with completion expected in early 2027.

Construction section A3, stretching from the Oxi roundabout to the entrance of the municipal car park at Promachonas Kostantza, will remain closed until mid December.

The western section of Xanthi Xenierou street will continue to operate as a cul de sac, with two way traffic from Areos street allowed only for residents.

Section A4, covering the eastern part of Konstantinos Palaiologos avenue, will also remain closed between its junction with Archbishop Makarios II square and the municipal car park at Promachonas Kostantza.

Access will be limited to local residents and emergency vehicles.

Works in the area include excavation for the underground installation of utilities, as well as reconstruction of roads and pavements.

The municipality said façade improvements to private buildings are also continuing in other sections of the project.

Motorists travelling from east to west towards the pedestrianised area are advised to use Stasinou avenue, the Doros Loizos bridge, formerly known as Kanningos, and Konstantinos Palaiologos street from the Oxi roundabout towards Eleftheria square.

To leave the walled city towards Stasinou and Salaminos avenues, drivers should follow Lefkonos, Diogenous, Piraeus, Patriarch Gregorios and Agios Antonios streets.

Vehicles leaving towards the Doros Loizos bridge and Eleftheria square should follow Lefkonos, Aeschylus, Hippocrates, Thermopylae and the Oxi roundabout.

The municipality reminded motorists that vehicles longer than seven metres and lorries are not permitted within the walled city.

It urged drivers to follow road signs while works continue.