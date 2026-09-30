Following high audience demand and a successful first round of screenings, Myrsini Aristidou’s award-winning film Hold Onto Me (Κράτα Με) is coming to Premier Cinemas in Nicosia Mall and Rio Cinemas Limassol from October 1, 2026, for a second round of screenings until October 7, 2026.

The film, which won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, was also recently selected by Cyprus as the country’s official submission for consideration in the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, marking another important milestone in its international journey.

From October 1, audiences can watch Hold Onto Me at Premier Cinemas in Nicosia Mall and Rio Cinemas in Limassol.

For screening times and tickets, please visit the respective cinema websites.