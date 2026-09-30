Mall of Cyprus to welcome island's first Victoria's Secret, LEGO® stores

The Mall of Cyprus is once again leading the way as it prepares to welcome Victoria’s Secret and LEGO®, marking the first time either international brand has opened a shop in Cyprus.

The Victoria’s Secret store, which will be located on the ground floor, will offer the full range of lingerie, sportswear and nightwear, as well as accessories, fragrances and body care products. Its contemporary design will create a welcoming environment, where visitors will be able to enjoy the same experience offered by Victoria’s Secret shops abroad.

The LEGO® shop will offer children, families and LEGO fans of all ages a unique space dedicated to the world of LEGO, play, creativity and imagination. For the first time, the Cypriot public will have the opportunity to enjoy the full LEGO shop experience at the Mall of Cyprus – an experience previously only available in shops abroad – bringing to Cyprus a special destination for all those who love the world of LEGO bricks.

These two new additions are a significant boost to the Mall of Cyprus’ range of shops and reflect its ongoing investment in the visitor experience.

“Our long-standing aim is to continuously improve and enhance the overall experience of our visitors. In this context, we are particularly delighted that brands such as Victoria’s Secret and LEGO have chosen to launch in the Cypriot market through our shopping centre,” noted Kypros Hatzistyllis, General Manager of the Mall of Cyprus. “This preference does not make us complacent. On the contrary, it provides a strong model for approaching other international brands considering entry into the Cyprus market.”

Both shops are expected to open before the end of 2026. Further details will be announced via the Mall of Cyprus’ official communication channels.