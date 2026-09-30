Targeted police interventions across the island led to the arrest of three people for various offences on Tuesday night.

The three were arrested for illegally staying in the Republic’s territory, obtaining goods under false pretences, and other offences.

483 vehicles were stopped for inspection and 655 persons were checked. At the same time, 35 inspections were carried out on premises, during which two complaints were filed.

During the traffic inspections that were carried out, 300 complaints were made, concerning various traffic violations.

Of the complaints filed, 115 concerned speeding. Seven vehicles were seized as part of the police checks. Alcohol tests were also carried out, resulting in five complaints, as well as two preliminary drug tests with one positive result.