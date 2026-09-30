A total of 27.5 kilograms of ketamine, as well as smaller amounts of other substances including cannabis, mephedrone, MDMA and cocaine, were found in an apartment in Limassol, police said on Tuesday.

According to the drug squad YKAN, the drugs were found during a search of the apartment in the presence of its two tenants, aged 23 and 24.

During the search, officers seized a total of 27.5kg of ketamine, 377g of cannabis, 776g of mephedrone, 269g of MDMA, 172g of cocaine and a sum of €10,000 in cash.

The two tenants were arrested on the spot, injuring one of the police officers in a fracas that broke out when they tried to resist.

Both are expected to appear in court later on Wednesday for a remand hearing.