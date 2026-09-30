An explosive device was found outside a shop in the Mesa Geitonia area of Limassol on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, police confirmed that a call regarding suspicious movement in the area was received at around 2.30am.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers discovered a motorcyclist riding a bike without registration plates.

When officers attempted to apprehend the motorcyclist, he fled. The subsequent pursuit was unsuccessful.

An inspection of the scene revealed an improvised explosive device outside the entrance of the store which was later deactivated by a police pyrotechnician.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.