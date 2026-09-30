One of Agathe Christie’s most loved crime novels comes back to life, and to theatres, this week as it opens the Cyprus Theatre Organisation’s new season. After captivating audiences last year, Murder on the Orient Express returns to Nicosia under the direction of Takis Tzamargias.

The beloved character of detective Hercule Poirot, played here by Neoklis Neokleous, will step onto the Main Stage of the CTO on Saturday, October 3 and remain for a series of performances every Saturday and Sunday until October 25. The play will continue its run until December, yet winter dates have not been announced yet.

The Greek-language play will transport audiences to a snowstorm that brings the luxurious train to a standstill. A murder will summon the famous detective to look beyond the contradictions, lies and silences of the passengers to shed light on the dark crime. Jurors and executioners share the roles, and every detail has the power to change everything.

Alongside Neokleous as the famous detective is a cast of acclaimed actors – Koralia Karanti, Annita Santorinaiou, Alexandros Parisis, Sotiris Mestanas, Anna Yagiotzi, Panos Makris, Antonia Charalambous, Maria Mamouri, Konstantinos Gavriil, Nikolas Kourouzidis, Antonis Parcharis and Stavros Patsias.

Murder on the Orient Express is just one of the productions the CTO has planned for its 2026-2027 season, with a diverse series of theatre performances set to captivate audiences. More details on upcoming productions will be released shortly.

Murder on the Orient Express

The Cyprus Theatre Organisation presents Agathe Christie’s renowned crime novel, adapted into a play. October 3-25. Main Stage, Cyprus Theatre Organisation, Nicosia. 8pm on Saturdays, 6pm on Sundays. In Greek. Tel: 7777-2717. www.thoc.org.cy