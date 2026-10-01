An exhibition unlike any other is coming up in downtown Nicosia as artist Ioannis Sazeidis, otherwise known as YianniFYork, presents art pieces that have transformed everyday cutlery. The exhibition Forking Through Time opens in Nicosia at A+ Multipurpose Event Space on Ermou Street on October 2 at 7.30pm and invites visitors to reflect on what a simple fork can become when it is no longer used for the purpose for which it was made.

Through a creative journey that begins with an everyday object and leads to its complete transformation, the artist explores reuse, recycling and the possibility of objects taking on a second, entirely different, life.

Fork art sculptures make up the exhibition, which will run until October 4 and has a double meaning for the artist. Besides showcasing his art locally after moving back to Cyprus from New York, the exhibition also carries personal significance for Sazeidis.

To mark his 60th birthday, Sazeidis chose, instead of a conventional birthday party, to offer the public a different kind of ‘gift’ and gathering: to open up his personal creative world and share his journey from a single fork to everything that was created along the way.

Forking Through Time goes beyond simply presenting art pieces. It is an invitation to look again at the things we consider useless and to ask what new possibilities can emerge when we give them a second chance.

Forking Through Time

Solo exhibition of fork art sculptures by Ioannis Sazeidis (YianniFYork). October 2-4. A+ Multipurpose Event Space, 266 Ermou Street, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. 10am – 1pm, 3pm-8pm. www.apluseventspace.com/newsletter