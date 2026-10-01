Guest recipes with Yvoni Nicolaidou and Vasilia Kouppanou

Grilled Peach & Chicken Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing

If you are tired of the same old, typical salads, this one is for you! The grilled chicken keeps this firmly and decisively in the territory of a complete, balanced meal rather than a side dish or a starter.

The honey-mustard dressing – Dijon, runny honey, apple cider vinegar, and good olive oil whisked together in a small bowl in under two minutes – is the star of the show and plays off the sweetness of the peach with real and impressive precision. Its sharp, mustardy warmth cuts through the fruit’s richness and the chicken’s natural mildness simultaneously, pulling every element of the plate into a satisfying, cohesive and well-calibrated balance.

Peppery rocket is the only right choice as a base here! Its assertive bitterness provides an instinctively natural counterpoint to the fruit’s sweetness, and its sturdy, resilient leaves hold their texture well under the warmth of the just-grilled ingredients without wilting or collapsing unpleasantly. Toasted pine nuts add a buttery richness and a light crunch; a few shavings of good quality Parmesan finish the dish with a savoury depth that brings every flavour into clear and pleasing focus.

This is a salad that delivers genuine nutritional value alongside real visual beauty on the plate – colourful, varied in texture, and thoroughly satisfying as a standalone meal. Any leftover dressing keeps well in the refrigerator for three days and works equally well on grilled vegetables!

Peaches are a rich natural source of beta-carotene, vitamin C, and potassium, all of which support immune function and cardiovascular health.

Serves: 2

2 small boneless chicken breasts

2 ripe but firm peaches, halved and stone removed

80g rocket (arugula)

25g pine nuts, toasted

20g Parmesan shavings

1 tbsp olive oil, for grilling

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp runny honey

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Whisk together the Dijon mustard, honey, apple cider vinegar, and 2 tbsp olive oil until well combined. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Brush the chicken breasts with olive oil and season generously on both sides. Cook on a hot griddle pan for 5-6 minutes per side until cooked through. Rest for 5 minutes, then slice thinly across the grain.

Place the peach halves cut-side down on the same hot griddle. Cook without moving for 2-3 minutes until caramelised and golden. Remove and slice.

Spread the rocket over a large serving platter. Arrange the sliced chicken and grilled peach on top. Scatter with pine nuts and Parmesan shavings.

Drizzle the dressing generously over everything just before serving.

Created by Clinical Dietitians Yvoni Nicolaidou, Pediatric and prenatal dietitian ([email protected]) and Vasilia Kouppanou, Oncology dietitian ([email protected]). urnutrisource.com