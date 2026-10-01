Four people were arrested for offences including illegal employment and traffic violations during nationwide police operations on Wednesday night.

A total of 556 vehicles and 662 people were checked during the operations, while police also inspected 54 establishments, resulting in four reports.

Traffic checks resulted in 342 reports for various offences, including 106 for speeding. A further 12 suspected traffic offences are under investigation, while five vehicles were impounded.

Police also carried out 124 breathalyser tests, resulting in 10 reports.

Three preliminary drug-driving tests were conducted, one of which returned a positive result.