The United States looks forward to further deepening its partnership with Cyprus, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday as he congratulated the island on the 66th anniversary of its independence.

Rubio said relations between the two countries continued to grow stronger, highlighting cooperation in defence, energy, trade and education.

He said defence and energy cooperation had contributed to regional security, while progress in commercial and economic ties had benefited both countries.

“We are proud of the progress we have made together on commercial and economic ties that benefit both our nations,” he said.

Rubio also highlighted the expansion of educational cooperation through a memorandum of understanding on the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Programme.

He said the agreement reflected close cooperation between the two countries and their shared interest in promoting educational exchanges and expanding business opportunities.

Turning to the Cyprus problem, Rubio reiterated Washington’s support for a settlement based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

“The United States remains steadfast in its support for a Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated settlement that reunifies the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, consistent with UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

Rubio said the United States would seek to build on progress made over the past year and further strengthen its relationship with Cyprus in the years ahead.