The cabinet has approved an increase in allowances for residents of mountain communities, raising the scheme’s budget from €9 million to around €10.4 million, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

The revised 2026 scheme, approved by the cabinet on Wednesday as part of measures aimed at easing inflationary pressures, is expected to benefit around 10,500 households and 24,000 people.

Under the changes, the allowance for residents of communities located between 600 and 800 metres above sea level will rise from €175 to €225.

For communities between 801 and 1,000 metres, the allowance will increase from €225 to €275, while residents of communities above 1,000 metres will receive €310, up from €260.

Additional support provided for each pensioner and non-pensioner member of a household will also increase from €165 to €200.

The ministry said the application period for the scheme has already closed and no new applications will be accepted.

Those who have already applied and are eligible will automatically receive the increased amounts and will not be required to take any further action.