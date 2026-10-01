Global air cargo demand increased by 4.4 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, with all regions recording growth, according to figures released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Demand for international operations rose by 5.3 per cent compared with August 2025.

Meanwhile, total capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres, fell by 0.1 per cent, while international capacity increased by 0.1 per cent.

The global cargo load factor consequently rose by two percentage points to 46 per cent.

IATA senior vice president for sustainability and chief economist Marie Owens Thomsen said “air cargo demand rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year in August with all regions reporting growth even as capacity was trimmed by 0.1 per cent”.

She added that “strong demand and higher load factors helped airlines to recoup some of the exceptionally high fuel costs”.

Owens Thomsen also said yields rose month-on-month for the first time since April, while global goods trade continued to grow.

“Both are positive signs as the year-end peak season comes into view,” she said.

The operating environment remained supportive for cargo demand, with global trade increasing by 6 per cent year-on-year in July, extending its run of annual growth to 33 consecutive months.

At the same time, however, jet fuel prices rose by 8.3 per cent compared with July and were 79.2 per cent higher than a year earlier, adding further pressure on airline costs.

Global manufacturing activity also strengthened in August. The Global Manufacturing Output Purchasing Managers’ Index increased by 0.3 points to 53, while the New Export Orders Index rose by 1.4 points to 51.4.

Both indicators remained supportive of air cargo demand.

Asia-Pacific remained the largest air cargo market, accounting for 35.8 per cent of industry cargo tonne-kilometres in 2025, followed by North America with 24.6 per cent and Europe with 21.4 per cent.

The Middle East accounted for 13.2 per cent of the market, Latin America and the Caribbean for 2.9 per cent, and Africa for 2.1 per cent.

North American carriers recorded the strongest regional performance, with cargo demand rising by 6.6 per cent despite capacity falling by 2.5 per cent. The region’s load factor increased by 3.6 percentage points to 42 per cent.

Latin American and Caribbean airlines followed with demand growth of 5.1 per cent, while capacity increased by 3.3 per cent. Their load factor rose by 0.6 percentage points to 34.9 per cent.

Asia-Pacific carriers saw demand rise by 4.3 per cent and capacity increase by 1.2 per cent. Their load factor reached 48.6 per cent, representing an annual increase of 1.5 percentage points.

European airlines recorded demand growth of 4.1 per cent, while capacity fell by 3.5 per cent. Europe recorded the industry’s highest cargo load factor at 53 per cent, up by 3.9 percentage points from August 2025.

African airlines saw demand increase by 3 per cent, although capacity expanded by 14 per cent. As a result, the region’s load factor fell by 3.9 percentage points to 36.5 per cent.

Middle Eastern carriers recorded the weakest regional demand growth at 1 per cent, while capacity increased by 3.3 per cent. Their load factor declined by one percentage point to 43.1 per cent.

Performance differed considerably across the main international trade lanes, with the Asia–North America corridor recording the strongest growth at 13.2 per cent. The route, which accounts for 23.5 per cent of industry cargo traffic, recorded its seventh consecutive month of expansion.

Cargo traffic within Asia increased by 6.1 per cent, extending its growth run to 34 months. The corridor accounts for 7.3 per cent of industry traffic.

Demand between Europe and North America rose by 4.3 per cent for a fourth successive month. The route represents 13.5 per cent of industry cargo traffic.

Traffic between Europe and Asia increased by 3.1 per cent, marking its 42nd consecutive month of growth. The corridor accounts for 21.5 per cent of industry traffic.

However, Gulf-linked routes continued to face disruption from the conflict in the Middle East.

Cargo demand between Europe and the Middle East fell by 12.1 per cent, marking a sixth consecutive month of contraction. The corridor accounts for 5.2 per cent of industry cargo traffic.

Traffic between the Middle East and Asia declined by 11 per cent, also recording a sixth consecutive month of contraction. The route represents 7.4 per cent of industry traffic.

The Africa–Asia trade lane also remained under pressure, with demand falling by 11.9 per cent for a third successive month. The corridor accounts for 1.3 per cent of industry cargo traffic.