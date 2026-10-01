October is bursting with festivals and happenings. October 1 to 4 bring traditional music and jazz festivals, wine celebrations, comedy nights English language plays and more

Festivals

Several exciting festivals are on this weekend including the 3rd Ermis Fest in Aradippou on October 1. Bands Yaraman and Bratimia will perform live on Apostolos Loukas Square, bringing traditional melodies and dancing to last all night long.

In Protaras, the Cyprus Rocks Festival kicks off today and will run until October 6, bringing international tribute bands who revive the music of rock legends. In a completely different mood is the 1st Technopolis 20 Jazz Festival this October 2 and 3. Held at Ibrahim’s Khan, a line-up of local and international musicians will celebrate jazz music, original compositions and old classics.

A festival for those with a sweet tooth is the Platres Chocolate Festival; a two-day event in the mountain village with chocolate workshops, mosaic sessions for children, markets, live performances and village walks.

Two thrilling festivals are happening in Limassol. The Limassol Wine Festival is in its last weekend as it wraps up on October 4, yet it has plenty of events with activities to enjoy until then, from live music to wine tasting and exhibitions.

The 4th International Limassol Comedy Festival impressively brings more than 45 comedians to the stage this weekend as it takes over several venues around Genethliou Mitella Street. Solo acts, new material, performances in Greek and English and open mics await.

Making its comeback after a brief break is the Buffer Fringe Festival in Nicosia this October 2, 3 and 4, with a variety of performances and events at Home for Cooperation, CYENS Centre of Excellence and Rustem Bookshop.

Exhibitions

Forking Through Time

A brand-new and rather unique exhibition in Nicosia runs just for this weekend. Ioannis Sazeidis presents his new body of work and his art sculptures made out of repurposed forks. Transforming everyday cutlery into imaginative creative objects and art pieces, the Forking Through Time exhibition is a step inside the artist’s world and his ongoing practice of giving unexpected lives to ordinary objects. The opening event on October 2 will start at 7.30pm.

While one exhibition opens, another comes to its end. The Nikos Kouroussis: labyrinths exhibition at the Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki wraps up on October 4, not before an interactive game for families takes place on Saturday morning, at 10.3am and 12pm.

Experiences

An event that invite people to get out and about is taking place in Nicosia on October 3. In downtown Nicosia, the Cyprus Oral History Association marks European Heritage Days 2026 by giving people a glimpse into the stories, techniques and workplaces of the old traditional tailors. A route is planned for Saturday where researchers will interview the tailors, and visitors can pop in and listen, see their workshops and see how this historical profession works. The Every Stitch, a Memory event will run from 10am to 12pm.

Performances

Comedy in English also arrives this week as Stage One Theatre in Paphos presents its latest theatrical production. Dirty Dusting will be presented on October 1, 2 and 3, offering hilarious moments and heartfelt stories about growing old, friendship and fighting back.

A travelling concert series heads to Simou village on October 2 and to Panayia village on October 3. Orchestra Lumiere presents the Cinema in Concert event; music nights bringing melodies from the cinema world to life.

In Limassol, touring artist Bagjan Oktyabr brings his world tour to Pattihio Theatre on October 3 and presents his show Soul Therapy. The contemporary cello-led musical performance will begin at 8pm. Also happening on October 3 is the family-friendly performance David and Goliath, part of the Nicosia International Festival. It will be presented at the Cyprus Theatre Organisation’s New Stage twice, at 11am and 4pm.

David and Goliath will be staged as part of the Nicosia International Festival

3rd Ermis Fest

Traditional music festival with live performances by bands Yaraman and Bratimia. October 1. Apostolos Loukas Square, Aradippou. 6pm. Presale: €12. At the door: €15. Tel: 99-906626, 24-534257

Cyprus Rocks Festival

Annual rock festival with international tribute bands reviving rock legends. October 1-6. Protaras, Paralimni region. €35-50. Half-price for 15- 18-year-olds. Children up to 14 years old can attend free of charge. www.cyprusrocks.co.uk, www.ticketbox.com.cy/cyprusrocks/2026

1st Technopolis 20 Jazz Festival

Two days of jazz performance by Cypriot and international musicians. Organised by Technopolis 20, in collaboration with the Petridio Foundation and the Municipality of Paphos. October 2-3. Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. Doors open at 7pm. Music starts at 8pm. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

Platres Chocolate Festival

Weekend festival with chocolate workshops, craft sessions, music, markets, walks and more. October 3-4. Platres village, Limassol district. 10am-7pm. Free admission

Limassol Wine Festival

Historic wine festival. Until October 4. Municipal Garden Theatre Marios Tokas, Limassol. www.limassol.org.cy/el/wine-festival

4th International Limassol Comedy Festival

Comedy festival with more than 45 international and local comedians performing. Until October 4. Throughout Limassol. In English, Greek, Russian and Serbo-Croatian. www.stantarkkomety.com

11th Buffer Fringe Performing Arts Festival

Performing arts festival across Nicosia’s divide. By the Home for Cooperation. October 2-4. Nicosia. Free admission. www.bufferfringe.org

Forking Through Time

Solo exhibition of fork art sculptures by Ioannis Sazeidis (YianniFYork). October 2- 4. A+ Multipurpose Event Space, 266 Ermou Street, Nicosia. 10am – 1pm, 3pm-8pm. www.apluseventspace.com/newsletter

Nikos Kouroussis: labyrinths

Exhibition and parallel events. Until October 4. Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki, Limassol. Wednesday – Saturday: 10am–8pm. Sunday: 10am–6pm. Free admission. [email protected]. Tel: 25-367700

Every Stitch, a Memory

Oral history researchers interview and record the stories of old tailors in Nicosia. Route available for the public to visit and follow. By the Cyprus Oral History Association. As part of European Heritage Days 2026. October 3. Aischylou Street, Nicosia. 10am-12pm. In Greek. Free participation. Online registration: https://forms.gle/Kp1dCD4JSVuSs7eV9 , [email protected]

Dirty Dusting

Comedy, directed by Doug Craig, written by Ed Waugh and Trevor Wood. October 1-3. Stage One Theatre, Emba, Paphos. 7.30pm. €15. In English. www.stageonetheatre.net

Cinema in Concert

Concert series bring beloved melodies from the world of cinema. Performed by Orchestra Lumiere. Part of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme. October 2. Village square, Simou village. October 3. Community Council Square, Panagia village. 8pm. Free admission

Bagjan Oktyabr – Soul Therapy

Contemporary cello-led musical experience as part of Bagjan Oktyabr’s world tour. October 3. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. Tickets from €35. www.soldoutticketbox.com

David and Goliath

Family performance by choreographer Ian Garside and actor Tomás Pozzi revisit the story of David and Goliath. Part of the Nicosia International Festival. October 3. THOK New Stage, Nicosia. 11am and 4pm. Language-free. www.nif.cy