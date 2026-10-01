Sweden will be without five players when they visit Bosnia in the Nations League in Zenica on Friday after a wave of illness swept through the camp.

Striker Alexander Isak has already left the squad with a minor injury picked up against Romania and coach Graham Potter will have to reshuffle his pack as Yasin Ayari, Benjamin Nygren, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Elliot Stroud and Patrik Walemark fell ill.

“We are taking the measures that are possible to limit the further spread of infection and are monitoring the progress of those who have fallen ill,” team doctor Jonas Werner said in a statement, adding that none of the five had travelled to Bosnia.

The Swedes are top of League B4 with two wins from two games, two points ahead of Bosnia, and said they may call in reserves for their final game of the international window against Romania on October 5.