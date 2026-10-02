Cypriot investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc warned on Friday that its nine-month profit for 2026 is expected to be lower than in the corresponding period of 2025, mainly because of losses from its investments on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company said the warning was based on the indications available to date and was issued to keep shareholders and the wider investment community informed about its expected financial performance.

“Based on the indications available to date, the group is expected to record a profit for the nine-month period of 2026 reduced when compared with the corresponding period of 2025,” Demetra said.

The company attributed the expected decline in profitability mainly to a loss expected from its CSE investments, compared with the gains generated by those investments during the same period last year.

The group said its nine-month 2026 results will also include a gain of more than €6 million from the recognition of negative goodwill arising from the acquisition of a subsidiary.

That gain was already included in Demetra Holdings’ results for the first half of 2026, which were announced on the CSE on September 16.

The warning came on the same day the company announced yet another buyback of its own shares.

Demetra Holdings said the purchase was carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corp Ltd (CISCO) during the trading session on September 30, following authorisation granted by the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

Specifically, the company purchased 4,400 shares at €1.38 per share, for a total consideration of €6,072.