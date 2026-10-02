The year 2026 marks a particularly symbolic milestone for Coral – Shell Licensee, as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of Shell’s presence in Greece and the opening of the 100th service station bearing the Shell brand outside Greece.

The new service station, located in Osijek, Croatia, opened to the public in mid-September and is the 100th retail location operating outside Greece under the management of the Motor Oil Group. It offers the premium Shell V-Power fuels, along with a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the needs of today’s motorists, combining high-quality service with modern shopping and dining options. At Shell Café, visitors can enjoy coffee, snacks and a selection of food options created by Mate Janković, one of Croatia’s most recognised chefs.

Commenting on the milestone of the 100th service station outside Greece, Kirki Kalantzi, General Manager of Coral – Shell Licensee, said: “This development confirms the strong international growth of Coral – Shell Licensee and the successful implementation of our expansion strategy in Southeast Europe. We remain committed to enhancing the customer experience, developing modern mobility services and strengthening the presence of the Shell brand across the wider region.” She continued: “This milestone carries even greater significance as it coincides with a particularly special year for us, with Shell marking 100 years of uninterrupted presence in Greece.”

Eric Mano, Director of International Markets at Coral – Shell Licensee, added: “Our goal is to continue strengthening the company’s international footprint by investing in new growth opportunities and service locations that create value for our customers. The 100th service station forms part of an extensive network that serves more than 40,000 consumers every day across five countries.”

Coral – Shell Licensee has managed the Shell brand in Greece since 2010 and, in recent years, has successfully expanded its operations into five additional countries in the region: Cyprus (42 service stations), Croatia (37 service stations), Serbia (12 service stations), Albania (5 service stations) and North Macedonia (4 service stations). Today, it continues to steadily expand its footprint across international markets by investing in modern infrastructure and services that respond to the evolving needs of consumers.

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under license. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

For more information: www.coralenergy.com.cy and www.shell.com.cy.