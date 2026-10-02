Eurobank has unveiled the winning architectural proposal for a €2 million day centre for people at the most severe end of the autism spectrum, with the project set to move into its next stage in Strovolos.

The proposal was presented at a special event attended by President Nikos Christodoulides, Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Tina Pavlou and Eurobank Group chief executive officer Michalis Louis.

The centre, which will be built in the Ayios Dimitrios parish of Strovolos, will provide a modern care and support facility for people at the most severe end of the autism spectrum.

Eurobank will cover the full €2 million cost of the project, while the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare will be responsible for operating the centre once it is completed.

The architectural competition attracted significant interest, with 37 architectural practices and study teams submitting proposals for a project with particular technical requirements and a strong social focus.

The first prize was awarded to the architectural team of Chrysostomos Theodoropoulos, Eleni Livani and Panayiota Karamanea.

A total of eight architectural studies received prizes or distinctions.

All eight will be exhibited at the Anastasios G Leventis Building of the University of Cyprus from October 2 to October 7.

The project is intended to provide more than a secure physical environment, with the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare stressing the importance of creating a meaningful daily life for those who will use the centre.

The aim was not simply to provide a safe place to stay, but to create a meaningful daily routine, personalised support, opportunities for participation and respect for each person’s abilities and needs, Pavlou said.

Addressing the event, Christodoulides thanked Eurobank for what he described as a significant donation and for taking responsibility for overseeing and managing the implementation of the project.

“An offering acquires particular social added value because it targets and responds to an identified real need, forms part of an organised plan and creates lasting social benefit.” Christodoulides said. “This is exactly what is happening in this case.”

Louis congratulated the winning architects and all those who received distinctions, saying the project had begun with a substantial social need and was now starting to take shape.

“Our aim is to create the infrastructure and the conditions that will provide care, support, independent living and prospects for people with autism,” Louis said.

He added that the project reflected the importance Eurobank Group placed on initiatives with a meaningful social impact and its long-term commitment to a society without exclusion and with equal opportunities for everyone.

Louis also thanked the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare for its cooperation, describing the project as a characteristic example of what can be achieved when the state and private sector join forces around a common objective.

Speaking on behalf of the winning architectural team, architect Theodoropoulos said the building had been designed to help reduce complexity while strengthening a sense of control and security for people at the most severe end of the autism spectrum.

The project therefore seeks to address the particular environmental and support needs of people requiring a high level of assistance, while providing a dedicated facility that can support their everyday lives.

The planned centre represents a partnership between Eurobank and the state, with the bank financing the construction and the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare taking responsibility for its operation.