Alpha Bank will unveil its nine-month financial results for 2026 on October 30, 2026, while initiating a board committee restructuring following a director’s departure, the Greek lender confirmed in announcements released this week.

The financial results press release will be made available at 8.00am Athens time, or 6.00am London time, on October 30, 2026, via the bank’s website and the Euronext Athens website.

An analyst and institutional investor conference call is scheduled to take place at 12.00pm Athens time, corresponding to 10.00am London time, on the same day, with full participation details to be released closer to the date.

In a separate structural development, independent non-executive board member Elanor Hardwick resigned from her position on the board of directors and its associated committees, with her resignation taking effect on October 1, 2026.

The board of directors extended its heartfelt thanks to Hardwick for her service over the past six years during its meeting on September 30, 2026.

The bank resolved to initiate the selection process to find a new independent non-executive member to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.

Following the departure, the board resolved to reconstitute the corporate governance, sustainability and nominations committee as well as the risk management committee with effect from October 1, 2026.

The corporate governance, sustainability and nominations committee will be chaired by independent non-executive member Johannes Herman Frederik Umbgrove.

Independent non-executive members Elli Andriopoulou and Diony Lebot will serve as members of the corporate governance, sustainability and nominations committee.

The risk management committee will be chaired by independent non-executive member Jean Cheval.

Independent non-executive members Aspasia Palimeri, Diony Lebot, and Dirk Marzluf will serve as members of the risk management committee.