Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel on Friday criticised the Republic’s strengthening of its military capabilities, describing it as a “great contradiction to talk about peace while at the same time arming ourselves”.

In a written statement responding to comments by President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday, Ustel said talking about reunification while “accelerating armament, bringing foreign military contingents to the island and using threatening language targeting the Turkish Cypriot people” was incompatible with “the language of peace and reconciliation”.

His comments followed Thursday’s Independence Day military parade in Nicosia, which included Greek F-16 Viper fighter jets and military personnel from Greece, Egypt, France, Britain and the United States. The National Guard also publicly displayed its Israeli-made Barak MX air defence system for the first time.

Ustel said the participation of Greek fighter jets, Greek military units and contingents from other countries was a clear indication that “the Greek Cypriot side is militarily strengthening its air and naval infrastructure and investing in new weapons systems”.

This, he said, “will certainly not be ignored by the Turkish Cypriot people”.

Ustel argued that the display, alongside what he described as Christodoulides’ rhetoric over the Turkish occupation, did not contribute to creating the necessary atmosphere of trust on the island.

He also pointed to what he described as Dendias’ emphasis on Greece’s military presence.

Dendias said Cyprus had suffered the consequences of invasion and occupation for more than half a century, adding that “freedom, sovereignty, security [and] democracy require defence strength” and deterrence. He said “Greece would always stand by the Republic”.

Ahead of Thursday’s parade, Christodoulides had described upgrading the Republic’s deterrent capabilities as a “top priority”, citing the continuing Turkish occupation and Cyprus’ position in a region of particular geopolitical importance. He said the government was modernising the National Guard and upgrading naval and air infrastructure.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas has also repeatedly argued that the strengthening of Cyprus’ military capabilities is defensive in nature.

Speaking last month, Palmas described Cyprus as “a democratic, peaceful country that is never involved in any incident involving armed conflicts”, while stressing that the island remains exposed to threats.

Following Thursday’s parade, he said safeguarding “freedom, security and peace” required constant vigilance, operational readiness and the ability to respond to current challenges, while pledging that Cyprus would continue modernising its defence capabilities and strengthening strategic partnerships.

Christodoulides also said in a televised address later on Thursday that “the Republic of Cyprus is not turning against anyone, but through upgrading its deterrent capability it is exercising its right to defence against the existing dangers surrounding it,” he said.

Ustel, meanwhile, reiterated the Turkish Cypriot leadership’s position that “there are two states in Cyprus”, saying a settlement was not possible without acceptance of the Turkish Cypriots’ “sovereign equality and equal international status”.

He also said Turkish Cypriots’ “sovereign equality and rights arising from the state [the Republic of Cyprus]” were “not a matter for discussion”.