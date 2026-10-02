Genikes Insurance on Friday announced that it has renewed its support for the Cyprus Fire Service this year by providing electrolytes, energy bars and operational equipment to help personnel during prolonged emergency operations.

The company said the initiative was aimed at providing practical assistance to Fire Service members who can be required to work for extended periods in difficult conditions, particularly during periods of increased wildfire risk and high temperatures.

Genikes Insurance has also donated individual operational equipment backpacks to the Special Disaster Response Unit (EMAK), which it said would help members transport and use essential equipment when responding to rescue operations.

The company said the support was particularly important during periods of heightened wildfire risk, when Fire Service personnel can face prolonged operations in challenging conditions and high temperatures.

“The practical and ongoing support of Genikes Insurance to the Fire Service is a noteworthy corporate social responsibility initiative with a meaningful social impact,” Chief Fire Officer Nikos Logginos said.

“The electrolytes and energy bars support our members during long and demanding operations, while the individual backpacks facilitate the transportation and effective use of EMAK equipment during rescue missions,” he added.

“We sincerely thank Genikes Insurance for its tangible support of the members of the Fire Service, as well as for its longstanding contribution to our work,” Logginos continued.

Genikes Insurance general manager Christiana Agrotis said the company viewed safety as extending beyond the provision of insurance products and described its support for emergency personnel as part of its wider commitment to society.

“At Genikes Insurance, we believe that safety is not limited to insurance products but is a genuine commitment to society,” Agrotis said.

“For yet another year, we are providing practical support to members of the Fire Service, including EMAK personnel, by offering items that help them carry out their demanding duties more effectively,” she added.

“Through this initiative, we express our appreciation and respect for all those who stand on the front line every day to protect human life, the environment, and people’s property,” Agrotis stated.

Separately, Genikes Insurance said it was continuing to provide insurance cover to members of the SupportCY Volunteer Corps, recognising what the company described as their contribution to prevention, preparedness and emergency response support activities.

The company said the cover represented an investment in protecting volunteers who dedicate their time, knowledge and efforts to supporting society.

Genikes Insurance said it would continue to support frontline responders, with the aim of strengthening what it described as the safety and resilience of the country.

The company’s latest initiative therefore combines direct support for Fire Service personnel and EMAK members with continued insurance cover for SupportCY volunteers involved in preparedness and emergency response activities.