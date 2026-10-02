Police and the Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA) have confirmed serious and longstanding problems at a Larnaca apartment complex, including complaints over tampered water and electricity meters, illegal occupation or rental of apartments, hygiene problems and dangerous buildings.

The comments follow the management committee’s public complaints over conditions at the complex, with both authorities stressing the need for coordinated action to address the problems.

Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that complaints concerning the complex had been filed with police from time to time, either by the management committee or individual apartment owners.

Complaints currently being investigated by police include interference with water and electricity meters, he said.

Chrysostomou added that police also carry out operations concerning people illegally residing in the Republic.

The most recent operation, he said, was when three people jumped from the third floor, with one suffering serious head injuries and subsequently dying.

Police recently visited the area together with representatives of the Larnaca EOA and Larnaca municipality, he said, during which “very serious” hygiene problems and other conditions were identified.

He described the situation as “chaos”.

The area was also visited together with the Electricity Authority (EAC), Chrysostomou said, adding that an “holistic solution” was needed to bring the situation to an end.

Larnaca EOA president Angelos Hadjicharalambous told CNA that the problems had repeatedly been recorded at the complex.

He said the EOA had acted within its responsibilities to regulate issues concerning dangerous buildings.

As had already been made public, the management committee has appointed a private engineer to carry out all required or necessary work, he said.

The EOA remains in contact with the committee and is awaiting information on the measures being taken to remove the dangers posed by the buildings.

Hadjicharalambous clarified, however, that issues involving the illegal occupation or rental of apartments, electricity theft and access to or obstruction of access points did not fall under the EOA’s responsibilities.

These issues should be examined by all competent authorities “immediately and with all seriousness”, he said, with the aim of resolving them.

Regarding water theft, Hadjicharalambous said the EOA had previously recorded all such cases and dealt with them during earlier operations.

If the practice was continuing, he said, a new operation would have to be carried out to establish whether residents were stealing water and to investigate and address the cases immediately.

Crews will also visit the complex to determine whether water theft is taking place and, if so, what form it is taking.

The EOA’s initial assessment is that water is being diverted from one private individual to another, Hadjicharalambous said.

He clarified that such cases would not fall under the EOA’s jurisdiction but that of police, to whom a complaint would need to be filed.

Hadjicharalambous also referred to alleged illegal occupation, use or rental of premises, the number of people living in individual apartments – which may exceed permitted levels – and nuisance issues.

He said the relevant authorities needed to investigate these matters and work together on the necessary action to address all the problems at the complex.

Whether involving police, the land registry, Larnaca municipality or the Larnaca EOA, each authority should investigate the issues falling within its jurisdiction, Hadjicharalambous said, so that a definitive solution could be found to the longstanding problems at the complex.