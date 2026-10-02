The management committee of an apartment complex in Larnaca has called for an immediate investigation by the competent authorities, making a series of allegations including illegal electricity and water connections, the use of apartments without owners’ consent, unauthorised and overcrowded accommodation, and threats against committee members.

In a statement dated October 2, the management committee said that, as the legal owners of apartments and premises, they were expressing serious concern and protest over incidents and conditions which they allege are taking place in communal and other areas of the apartment buildings.

Among other things, the committee alleged that apartments were being occupied using forged, invalid or illegal rental agreements without the consent of their legal owners, as well as that apartments were being rented out and income collected by third parties without owners’ consent.

The committee also alleged there were indications of money laundering through the collection of rent by people not entitled to receive it, as well as the illegal sale of electricity and water.

It also referred to illegal electricity connections, either directly to meters or through external wiring running from one apartment to another, which it said had been inspected by the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) and deemed dangerous.

The committee further alleged illegal connections to the water supply network, theft of water and the supply or sale of water from one meter to other apartments.

It said its members had also received threats and claimed that, after illegal connections were disconnected in cooperation with the water board and the EAC, they were subsequently reconnected.

It also alleged there had been cases in which individuals shouted at and intimidated residents.

According to the statement, the committee has already filed a complaint with police against specific individuals, while complaints have also been made and continue to be made by apartment owners.

At the same time, the committee said that, in cooperation with the Larnaca self-government organisation (EOA), it had appointed a civil engineer and was proceeding with laboratory tests to determine the structural condition of the apartment buildings.

Measures have also been taken, following instructions from the EOA, to protect residents and passers-by from falling plaster, while work is being planned to repair and renovate the buildings.

The committee argued that the illegal or unauthorised use of premises, overcrowding, unauthorised accommodation and possible interference with communal or private infrastructure created serious issues concerning safety, hygiene, public order and the protection of property.

It called on the competent authorities to carry out an immediate and full investigation into the allegations, clamp down on illegal activity and prosecute those who, it alleges, are financially exploiting other people’s property or selling water and electricity.

It also called for checks on the legality of the use and occupation of premises within the buildings, as well as inspections and removal of electrical and plumbing connections which, according to the allegations, are removed and subsequently reconnected.

The committee further called for all necessary measures to protect the safety, health and property of legal owners and residents.

Finally, the management committee clarified that the owners’ protest was not directed against any national, racial or religious group, but concerned exclusively, it said, legality, safety, the proper functioning of the apartment complex and the protection of the rights of legal owners and users.