Industrial 5G is entering a more mature phase as enterprises move beyond testing the technology and increasingly assess whether it can deliver measurable operational and financial gains, according to market intelligence firm IDC.

Speaking after a panel at Connected Britain 2026 in London last month, IDC Senior Research Analyst Masarra Mohamed said enterprise interest was shifting towards a more disciplined assessment of where 5G could improve operational performance.

The discussion highlighted that the choice of connectivity should be driven by the specific business requirement rather than by a simple preference for public or private networks.

Factors including mobility, predictable performance, security, resilience, coverage and low latency can strengthen the case for private 5G, particularly in manufacturing, transport and logistics where connectivity can directly affect automation and other operational processes.

Enterprise Ireland Market Advisor Mike Lewis stressed the importance of starting with the business context and identifying where those characteristics address a specific operational requirement.

The market is also moving beyond a straightforward distinction between public and private networks, with JT Global Chief Information & Technology Officer Alessandro Bovone linking the shift to the broader issue of enterprise sovereignty.

This extends beyond ownership of dedicated infrastructure to include control over connectivity, security, resilience, data flows and the delivery of network capabilities across enterprise environments.

IDC said businesses should therefore establish their desired operational outcomes and sovereignty requirements before deciding whether public, private, hybrid or multi-technology connectivity is appropriate.

A case involving Peel Ports Group illustrated how this approach can translate network improvements into measurable business value.

Peel Ports Head of Technology Automation Damian Cross said interruptions under the company’s previous Wi-Fi network could affect up to 15 per cent of operations as equipment moved between access points.

The company subsequently established a private 5G proof of concept covering around 80 acres and initially connected four types of operational equipment with different throughput and latency requirements.

Within two weeks, network and equipment performance indicators showed that the required connectivity had been achieved, while a three-month analysis found that around 49 per cent of equipment movements had previously been unproductive.

Improved connectivity supported Peel Ports’ global pooling model, allowing container movements to be assigned dynamically and reducing unnecessary travel while improving equipment productivity.

The economics were also significant, with the company reporting that almost 80 Wi-Fi access points could be replaced by four 5G radios, producing a payback period of less than eight months.

Once established, the network also supported body-worn cameras, mobile CCTV, internet-of-things devices, AI-enabled video analytics and safety alerts.

IDC said such deployments demonstrated that the value of private 5G should be assessed through operational indicators such as equipment productivity, downtime, process availability, safety, asset use and automation efficiency rather than network performance alone.

However, scaling successful pilots remains a challenge.

Enterprises require assurance that network performance can be maintained under real operating conditions, particularly where 5G supports operational technology or critical processes.

Legacy equipment integration can also add substantial costs, as industrial machinery may require retrofitting, gateways, device management and connections to existing applications before it can use 5G.

IDC also pointed to growing interest in network-as-a-service, subscription-based and lower-capital expenditure models that allow companies to begin with specific use cases before expanding.

Partnerships between connectivity providers, technology suppliers, device manufacturers and application providers will likewise be important where an end-to-end industrial solution requires several components.

The wider industrial 5G market is consequently moving towards deployments based on business intent, measurable outcomes, technical assurance, spectrum availability, integration, sovereignty and commercial flexibility.

IDC said the next stage of the market would depend on turning successful individual implementations into repeatable, scalable and commercially sustainable operating models.