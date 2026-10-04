A monthly allowance for vulnerable patients with breast cancer for the duration of treatment and for up to 12 months afterwards, in addition to free transfer of patients from rural areas to oncology centres were announced by President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday evening.

He was addressing the March with the Pink Figures, which took place at the old GSP in Nicosia, an annual awareness raising event held for female cancers.

Pink figures are carried by those taking part, one for each woman diagnosed in the past year. White figures represent those who died, and blue men diagnosed with breast cancer.

The two new measures follow suggestions by Europa Donna Cyprus.

Pink figures represent those diagnosed with cancer President Nikos Christodoulides with Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides and Deputy Social Welfare Minister Tina Pavlou People set off in the rain at the event President Nikos Christodoulides joined the marchers

“The most important thing, as I promised during the first march I participated in, is to move forward and announce new policies each time,” he said.

Christodoulides said the treatment of cancer includes issues of diagnosis, quality and speed of treatment, which, as he said, should not depend on the place of residence or the financial situation of patients.

At the same time, he stressed the need for a holistic approach, which includes rehabilitation, psychological support and the return of patients to work and their daily lives.

Referring to the establishment of the National Cancer Institute and the appointment of its first board of directors, he said they will contribute substantially to the implementation of this approach, which will cover prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, research, rehabilitation and post-treatment follow-up.

He described Europa Donna as a partner and companion of the state, expressing the certainty that their cooperation will be further strengthened with the operation of the National Cancer Institute.