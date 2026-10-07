A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two cases of theft being investigated in Limassol, police said on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on October 5 and was remanded in custody for six days by Limassol district court on Tuesday.

The first theft was reported to police on May 6.

According to the complaint, various transformer components, two truck batteries and an electricity generator were stolen from a fenced electricity authority of Cyprus station in Limassol district between April 28 and May 5.

In a separate case, police received a complaint on May 18 that many tools had been stolen from a company warehouse in Limassol district between May 16 and 18.