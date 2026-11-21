A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after suffering burns while attempting to extinguish a fire at a pub in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia, early on Saturday morning, with preliminary police investigations indicating that the blaze was deliberately started using a flammable substance.

The fire broke out at around 2.45am at the entrance to the pub, located on the first floor of a building, while a number of people were inside.

According to police, officers and firefighters responded to reports of the blaze and found the entrance on fire.

Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis said smoke had spread to the first floor, trapping approximately 50 people inside the premises.

Those inside sought refuge on the building’s balconies, where they remained until firefighters extinguished the flames.

The 37-year-old man suffered burns while attempting to put out the fire before the arrival of firefighters. He was taken by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital, where doctors described his condition as serious.

Three fully staffed fire engines from Nicosia fire stations attended the incident.

The fire destroyed the carpet and parquet flooring at the entrance to the premises.

Preliminary investigations at the scene suggest the fire was started deliberately using a flammable substance, police said.

The scene was placed under police guard, while Nicosia CID is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspected arson attack.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service responded to 25 incidents across Cyprus over the past 24 hours, including 14 fires, seven special assistance calls and four false alarms.