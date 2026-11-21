Cyprus will enjoy another warm November day on Saturday, with temperatures reaching 26°C inland and 25°C along the coast, according to the Meteorological Department.

Weak low pressure is affecting the region, with mostly clear skies expected across much of the island once local fog and low cloud have cleared. However, increased cloud cover is forecast at intervals in western areas and the mountains.

Winds will initially be light and variable at 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort, occasionally strengthening to 4 to 5 Beaufort along the coast during the afternoon.

The sea will initially be calm to slight, becoming slight along exposed coasts.

Temperatures will rise to around 26°C inland, 25°C along the coast and 16°C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, periods of increased low cloud are expected, particularly in western areas, while mist or fog may develop locally later in the night and towards dawn.

Winds will remain mainly southwesterly to northwesterly, light and occasionally moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be calm to slight in the south and east, becoming slight to moderate in the west and north.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 11°C inland, 17°C along the western coast, 15°C along the remaining coastal areas and 8°C in the higher mountains.

Looking ahead, Sunday and Monday are expected to remain mostly clear.

On Tuesday, locally increased cloud cover is forecast at intervals, with isolated showers expected after midday, mainly across the western half of the island.

Temperatures will gradually decline through Monday, with little change expected on Tuesday, although they will remain above the seasonal average.