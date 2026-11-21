A British father fined €3,000 following the death of his young son at a Paphos hotel has accused Cyprus police of mistreatment, alleging that he was discouraged from seeking legal representation, that his statement was inaccurately recorded and that he appeared in court without a lawyer.

Joshua Foster, 37, who returned to Britain last month after criminal proceedings against him concluded, made the allegations in an interview with the Daily Mail published on Saturday, speaking publicly for the first time about his arrest and detention.

Foster claimed that shortly after his son’s death on July 12, he was taken to a police station, where officers recorded his account of the incident in Greek before translating it into English.

He alleged that an officer had suggested he was swinging his son before the fatal fall, an account he disputed, and said he had tried to have the wording of his statement corrected.

Foster also claimed that when he was informed of his arrest at around 10.30pm and requested legal representation, an officer questioned why he needed a lawyer.

“Why do you need a lawyer? Don’t you trust us?” Foster recalled being asked.

According to his account, he was transferred to Paphos police station at around 3am, where he was placed in a cell with another detainee and slept on the floor.

He said he appeared before Paphos district court the following morning without legal representation and wearing clothes borrowed from his cellmate.

Foster further alleged that his wife had not been informed of the court appearance and had separately been instructed to travel to Nicosia to identify their son’s body, without assistance with transport.

The family also claimed that a request for Foster to be temporarily released from detention to help explain the death to his five-year-old daughter was refused.

As a result, the parents said they had to speak to their daughter about her brother’s death by video call while Foster remained in custody.

The couple also questioned why it had taken two weeks for Foster’s wife to receive psychological support following the death of their son. The allegation was among several concerns raised in the Daily Mail interview about the assistance provided to the family in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

The Daily Mail reported that Cyprus police had said the case was being “carefully reviewed”, while the attorney-general’s office said it had received no complaint.

The Cyprus Mail has also sought comment from police regarding the allegations and is awaiting a response.

The allegations come just over a month after Foster was fined €3,000 by Paphos district court on October 16, following his guilty plea to causing death through a rash or negligent act under Article 210 of the Criminal Code.

As previously reported by the Cyprus Mail, the court found that the tragedy resulted from a momentary lapse of judgement rather than sustained negligence or conscious disregard for the child’s safety.

Judge Froso Christodoulou described the incident as a fatal, momentary error, acknowledging its devastating consequences while distinguishing Foster’s actions from cases involving prolonged or deliberate exposure to danger.

The court also found no evidence that alcohol had impaired his judgement or contributed to the incident.

Foster’s lawyer, Alexandros Alexandrou, had previously sought to have the prosecution discontinued on humanitarian and public-interest grounds, but the request was rejected by the attorney-general.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail following the sentencing, Alexandrou said the court had accepted the defence’s central argument that the tragedy was the result of a momentary mistake rather than serious negligence.

“Unfortunately, that did not happen, and three months later the sentence imposed is the least severe available,” he said, referring to the unsuccessful request to discontinue the prosecution.

He also criticised the length of time Foster had been separated from his family during the proceedings, particularly his daughter, who was struggling with the loss of her brother.

In sentencing Foster, the judge took into account his clean criminal record, cooperation with the authorities and guilty plea, as well as the lifelong consequences of losing his child.

The criminal proceedings concluded with the €3,000 fine, after which Foster returned to Britain.

Meanwhile, as the Cyprus Mail reported on November 13, an inquest has opened in Essex into the death of Foster’s two-year-old son, Jaxon, who fell from a fourth-floor hotel window in Chlorakas on July 12.

Senior Essex coroner Lincoln Brookes described the case as particularly tragic, with the provisional cause of death recorded as severe head injuries and multiple injuries resulting from a fall from height.

The inquest was adjourned until January 6.