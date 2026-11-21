The proportion of people experiencing severe material and social deprivation across the European Union edged down in 2025, with women continuing to face a slightly higher risk than men, according to Eurostat.

6.3 per cent of the EU population experienced severe material and social deprivation during the year, marginally below the 6.4 per cent recorded in 2024.

Cyprus recorded a severe material and social deprivation rate of 2.2 per cent, considerably below the EU average and among the lowest levels across the bloc.

The figure was also down from 2.5 per cent in 2024, continuing a longer-term improvement from 7.9 per cent in 2015.

Unlike the EU-wide trend, men in Cyprus were more likely than women to experience deprivation, with the rate standing at 2.5 per cent for men and 2 per cent for women.

Among children under 18, the rate was 3.1 per cent, comprising 3.8 per cent for boys and 2.4 per cent for girls.

For people aged 18 to 64, the overall rate was 2.2 per cent, with men at 2.4 per cent and women at 2.1 per cent.

Among those aged 65 and over, the rate was 1.4 per cent, including 1.3 per cent for men and 1.5 per cent for women.

Across the EU, 6.3 per cent of the population experienced severe material and social deprivation in 2025, marginally below the 6.4 per cent recorded in 2024.

Women were more affected overall, with a rate of 6.6 per cent compared with 6 per cent for men.

This pattern was observed across the different age groups, with one exception among people under 18, where boys recorded a rate of 8 per cent compared with 7.7 per cent for girls.

Among people aged 18 to 64, the overall deprivation rate was 6.3 per cent, with women at 6.7 per cent and men at 5.9 per cent.

People aged 65 and over recorded the lowest rate among the EU age groups, at 4.9 per cent, although the difference between women and men was particularly pronounced.

In this age group, the rate stood at 5.5 per cent for women and 4.1 per cent for men.

Eurostat’s measure of severe material and social deprivation captures people who cannot afford at least seven out of 13 items considered necessary or desirable for an adequate standard of living.

These include being able to pay bills on time, afford a week’s holiday away from home, keep the home adequately warm, replace worn-out furniture and have access to an internet connection.

The indicator forms part of the EU’s wider measure of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion and is used to monitor progress towards its 2030 poverty-reduction target.