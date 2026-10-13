Actor RJ Mitte, whose personal experience living with cerebral palsy informed his role as Walter White Jr, the physically disabled son of a methamphetamine kingpin in the landmark television series “Breaking Bad,” died on Monday at age 34.

News of Mitte’s death in Brownsville, Texas, was confirmed in a statement released through the talent management agency that represented the actor. No other details about the circumstances of his death were given.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the statement said.

Mitte was best known for his breakout role on the AMC cable TV series “Breaking Bad,” playing the only son of actor Bryan Cranston’s lead character, Walter White, a terminally ill high school teacher who descends into a secret life of crime cooking crystal meth.

Drawing from his real-life background as a person with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought a rare measure of genuineness to a television character whose physical disability was portrayed as largely incidental to the storyline.

His performance as Walter “Flynn” White Jr, who walked with crutches and spoke with a slur, gained early attention from fans who dubbed him “the breakfast king” for his recurring appearances in scenes around the family breakfast table.

But his role grew in prominence as the story arc of the series progressed. He starts out as a carefree teenager who admires his father, then struggles to reckon with the family’s disintegration as the truth about Walter White’s meth-making “Heisenberg” alter ego emerges.

“Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” the statement said, noting his affiliation with a number of philanthropic organizations devoted to cerebral palsy and other muscle-control disorders.

The acclaimed series, often cited by critics as one of the best television dramas of all time, ran from 2008-2013, garnering 16 Emmy Awards, including two for best drama series.

Mitte later played a high school wrestler with cerebral palsy in the 2021 coming-of-age film “Triumph.”

Mitte, whose credits also include the films “The Recall” and “The Oak Room,” had been working to promote a new movie, “Talking to Strangers,” appearing as a podcast guest to discuss the film in recent days, according to Hollywood trade publication Variety.

Off screen, Mitte served as a Screen Actors Guild spokesman for performers with disabilities, and was a celebrity ambassador for the United Cerebral Palsy foundation.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Mitte suffered brain damage at birth, was adopted as an infant and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3. He was fitted with leg braces and crutches for much of his childhood, but through athletics and exercise eventually outgrew his need for walking devices.

According to Wikipedia, Mitte was raised by his adoptive mother following his parents’ separation and assumed financial responsibility for a younger sister and his mother at age 13, after she became paralyzed.