The European Central Bank (ECB) will hold two online workshops later this month and in November to explain the implementation of its Integrated Reporting Framework (IReF), which aims to standardise statistical reporting across the banking sector.

The project entered its implementation phase on October 1, 2026, prompting the ECB to arrange discussions with representatives of banks and other institutions subject to statistical reporting requirements.

The first workshop, scheduled for October 22, will cover the scope of the IReF regulation, which institutions will be required to report, measures to ensure requirements are proportionate, and the timetable and transitional arrangements for implementation.

Registration for the first session closes on October 15.

A second workshop will take place on November 3, focusing on how reporting requirements will be structured, how country-specific requirements will be handled and the role of the Banks’ Integrated Reporting Dictionary (BIRD).

The ECB said the sessions were intended to deepen participants’ understanding of the framework and explore how it could help standardise reporting processes across the banking sector.

The workshops are aimed at relevant stakeholders, who have been invited to register in good time and ensure their organisations are appropriately represented.

Registration for the November session closes on October 27.

The ECB has also encouraged interested parties to follow its dedicated LinkedIn channel for regular updates on bank data reporting initiatives, covering both supervisory and statistical reporting.